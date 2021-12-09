MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 12-year-old boy is facing serious charges after Pembroke Pines Police said he brought weapons to school.
Police said it happened at Walter C. Young Middle School, located in the 900 block of NW 129 Avenue.
The school resource officer was notified of reports that a student had a slingshot
concealed on his person.
The boy was taken into custody after the officer found four knives, a slingshot, and two rocks in his backpack, according to authorities.
The boy was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing. He faces felony charges of Possession of Weapons on a School Property.
Authorities urge parents to take a moment to speak with their children about the consequences of bringing weapons of any kind onto school property. These are serious charges and may result in an arrest, regardless of the age of the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200,