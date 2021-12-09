MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An arrest has been made in the abduction and killing of 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd.

Lloyd’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Xavier Johnson, has been charged with first degree murder, kidnapping and burglary with assault.

Johnson is accused of going to Johnson’s place of work early Tuesday morning, attacking her, and dragging her into a white Honda Civic. The abduction was captured on surveillance video.

Lloyd’s father, Arnold Lloyd, said police showed him the Ring camera video of the attack.

“She opened the door for him. They attacked her, threw her down, put her in her own car and drove away,” said Lloyd.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a family member called police after spotting Johnson in the area of SW 127th Avenue and 330th Street, near the Homestead Miami Speedway on Wednesday.

“You got a young man out in the bushes and not knowing what to expect. At that moment he was walking around. My nephew caught him and said where are you going and he took his phone from him. He said who are you calling. He said that’s my phone, give it to me,” said Manuel Lloyd, Andreae’s uncle.

Police searched the area using their aviation team, ATV’s, and K-9. During that search, a cadaver dog alerted to something in a heavily wooded area.

According to a law enforcement source, investigators discovered remains of a female found inside a large metal box typically found on the back of a pickup truck. The source said the container was discovered near where Johnson’s pickup truck was parked. Johnson was detained for questioning.

According to his arrest report, Johnson confessed to kidnapping and killing Lloyd who was reportedly six weeks pregnant with the couple’s third child.

Johnson is currently being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional center on no bond.