MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Is Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho leaving the school district?

According to the LA Times, Carvalho is likely to be named the new superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

The paper reports an announcement could be made as early as Thursday.

A statement from M-DCPS reads, “We have seen the reports and the Superintendent will have a media availability at the appropriate time. No further comment at this time.”

Carvalho has led Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the fourth-largest K-12 public school system in the country, since 2008. L.A. Unified is the second largest.

In March of 2018, Carvalho nearly left to become the school chancellor for New York City Public schools, the largest school system in the nation. However, he changed his mind at the last minute after emotional, heart-felt pleas from parents, students and board members.

Carvalho arrived in the United States at 17 as an undocumented immigrant from Portugal. He went from being a busboy to one of the nation’s leading educators with a track record of success.

In 2014 Carvalho was selected as Florida’s Superintendent of the Year. He was also chosen as the 2014 National Superintendent of the Year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.