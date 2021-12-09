WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 7
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Children Robes Recalled, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Children’s robes have been recalled because they pose a risk of burning children.

The 10,000 Star Art in Linen-branded robes fail to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear.

Seven colors of the robes have been recalled.

They are sold on Amazon and Walmart.com.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) posted an announcement on Dec. 8, notifying consumers about a recall.

“The children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children,” according to the CPSC.

