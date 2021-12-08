WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
Parkland

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Parkland shooter was back in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing ahead of the start of his penalty phase.

The defense asked the judge if they can take turns with the prosecution when asking potential jurors their views on the death penalty.

They argued that the alternating questions would be “The more fair method.”

The judge said she planned to defer her ruling until the trial.

Jury selection is set to begin early next month.

