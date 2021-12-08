MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Parkland shooter was back in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing ahead of the start of his penalty phase.
The defense asked the judge if they can take turns with the prosecution when asking potential jurors their views on the death penalty.READ MORE: Mistrial Declared In Dayonte Resiles Murder Trial After Juror Disagreed With Manslaughter Verdict
They argued that the alternating questions would be “The more fair method.”READ MORE: Senior Law Enforcement Source: 'Remains Of Female Found' In Search For Missing Andreae Lloyd
The judge said she planned to defer her ruling until the trial.MORE NEWS: Prices At The Pump Creep Lower, Forecast To Tumble Below $3 A Gallon Soon, Government Forecasts
Jury selection is set to begin early next month.