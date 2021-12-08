MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Firefighters responded to a first-alarm blaze Wednesday at a synagogue in Northeast Miami-Dade.
Authorities said the fire started in the kitchen of the Congregation Khal Chasidim, at 961 NE 172 Street.
The structure had to be evacuated while firefighters got the fire under control.
Chopper 4 images showed heavy fire damage on the roof as well as firefighters on the roof trying to combat light smoke coming from the structure.
No injuries were reported.