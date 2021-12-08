FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Tuesday saw a twist in the Dayonte Resiles murder trial after a verdict was reached but not every juror was on board with it and the jury was sent back to the deliberation room.

After the judge read the verdict that found Resiles guilty of manslaughter, one juror objected and said that was not her verdict.

The presiding judge said that if a unanimous verdict could not be reached, he would declare a mistrial.

At around 9 p.m. the jury still could not reach a verdict and the judge said deliberations would resume Wednesday morning.

The jury has been sequestered since Friday.

Resiles is accused of the 2014 murder of Jill Halliburton Su, a wife, and mother, and the grandniece of Halliburton oil founder Erie Halliburton. She was found stabbed to death in her Davie Home.

Prosecutors claim he broke into Su’s home to burglarize it and killed her when he was discovered.

Meanwhile, the defense pointed out in closing, there was plenty of room for doubt, Resiles’ DNA had not been found on the murder weapon.

Resiles family and friends believe he is innocent, a small group has gathered outside the courtroom each day since the trial to show him support.

“We’ve been praying that God reveals the truth, what exactly happened, just for him to be free,” Nisha Scott said.

Resiles made headlines in 2016 for an escape from the Broward County Courthouse. Prosecutors said it helped show the lengths he was willing to go to protect himself.

If convicted, Resiles could face the death penalty.