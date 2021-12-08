MIAMI (CBSMiami) – “It’s hard, it’s hard. She’s the type of person who always calls her daddy because we got so much love in the family,” says Arnold Lloyd, whose daughter Andreae Lloyd went missing this morning.

Arnold Lloyd, a modest family man, told us he only wants one thing this holiday season, “Everyone knows I don’t beg for anything, but I’m begging for my daughter to come home.”

The baby of his 12 children, Andreae Lloyd, never returned home from her job as a caretaker at a south Miami-Dade group home where the 27-year-old worked as a supervisor filling in on the overnight shift.

“For her not to have contact with any of us, something is wrong,” said Alfreda Lyons, Lloyd’s godmother.

Miami Dade Police confirming something did, in fact, go drastically wrong overnight. They say surveillance video revealed a disturbing scene after a man showed up at Andreae’s job just after midnight.

“This male proceeded to batter her and eventually during the altercation pushed her inside a vehicle and drove off in an unknown direction,” explained Miami Dade Police Detective Chris Thomas.

Police say she was dragged and forced into a white Honda Civic with Florida tag #Y650DL. Andreae’s family tells us they have a hunch who her attacker is but were asked by police to keep it to themselves for now.

“Andrea is not the type of person that would leave with a stranger and the information detectives shared with us suggest she was very familiar with the person who abducted her,” said Lyons.

The mother of two young boys herself, Andreae’s family says she would never leave them alone.

“Not only is she loved, she is very very consistent. You can set a clock to her. She works, she takes care of her kids. She works, she takes care of her kids. That’s her life,” said Lloyd.

Her heartbroken father added, “She’s an angel , she’s an angel. A real angel.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.