FORT MYERS (CBSMiami/CNN) – A southwest Florida boy was freed after being trapped in a concrete sewer pipe.
The South Trail Fire Department in Lee County said the boy was playing on a stack of sewer pipes when his leg got wedged inside one. Firefighters used water, lubricant, and even removed his shoes to try and get him out, but nothing worked.
So then they decided to start chiseling the concrete away.
Firefighters put earmuffs and safety goggles on the boy and then went to work on the pipe. They eventually got him out with just a scrape on his knee.
