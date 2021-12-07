MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Children receiving treatment at Jackson Health System’s Holtz Children’s Hospital received a special visit from Santa on Tuesday.
"We're really excited and the kids are too," said Heather Mahoney, Child Life Specialist at Holtz Children's Hospital.
She said some of the children are unable to leave their rooms due to their condition.
She said some of the children are unable to leave their rooms due to their condition.

"Life threatening illnesses, as well as kids that have been here for a long period of time, for months at a time, so something like this sets a change of pace," said Mahoney.
With help from Miami Fire Rescue, Santa and Mrs. Clause were hoisted up five floors to wave to the children through their hospital room windows.
"Especially for those kids that can't come downstairs, they'll be able to look from their windows and see Santa," said Mahoney.
For more than 40 years, the Mortgage Bankers Association of South Florida has raised funds that have gone into planning the event and gifts for the patients. Santa and Mrs. Clause brought more than 70 toys, one for each child at the hospital.