TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A proposal filed Monday by Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Ocoee, aims to make Juneteenth Day a paid holiday for all state government employees.
The Florida Legislature in 1991 designated June 19 as “Juneteenth Day” to commemorate the freeing of slaves but did not mark the date as a legal holiday.READ MORE: Homegoing Celebration, Funeral Tuesday For Congresswoman Carrie Meek
Bracy’s measure (SB 1164) was filed for consideration during the 2022 legislative session, which will begin Jan. 11.
While emancipation from slavery in Florida was proclaimed on May 20, 1865, Juneteenth marks the announcement of the end of slavery reaching all Confederate states.READ MORE: New Area Codes Dialed Up For Palm Beach County, Miami-Dade And The Keys Are Next
Recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday would “further commemorate the announcement of the abolition of slavery and to recognize the significant contributions of African Americans to this state” and the nation, an introductory part of the bill said.
President Joe Biden this year signed legislation designating Juneteenth as a national holiday.MORE NEWS: 'I Can't Wait To Compete For Championships': New Miami Hurricanes Coach Mario Cristobal
(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)