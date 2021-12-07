MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Beach synagogue became the latest target of vandals after somebody painted a building with a symbol of hate.
The incident happened at Temple Emmanuelle on 17th Street and Washington Avenue.
The swastika was discovered on the last night of Hanukkah, but true to the spirit of the holiday, rabbi Mark Phillippe wants to use this is as a lesson for the entire community.
"We are hoping to send a message, that any type of anti-semitism or any type of bigotry and any type of racism is not acceptable," said Phillippe.
Miami Beach police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information should call police at 305-471-tips.