  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Lissette Gonzalez
Filed Under:Lissette Gonzalez, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Weather, Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was a mild and muggy start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, with some patchy dense fog reducing visibility in spots.

A warm and humid afternoon is ahead. Our average high is 79 degrees and Tuesday highs will be close to the mid-80s. It will be mainly dry with a low rain chance. A few stray showers will be possible later in the evening.

READ MORE: Homegoing Celebration, Funeral Tuesday For Congresswoman Carrie Meek

Tuesday night’s lows will be mild again in the low 70s.

(CBS4)

READ MORE: Jury Enters Fifth Day Of Deliberations In Dayonte Resiles Murder Trial

On Wednesday, highs will soar to the upper 80s and near-record warmth will be possible.

High pressure will remain in control and prevent any cold fronts from moving in this week. Hence, temperatures remain unseasonably warm for the rest of the week and into the weekend with highs in the low to mid-80s.

MORE NEWS: 'I Can't Wait To Compete For Championships': New Miami Hurricanes Coach Mario Cristobal Has Returned Home

A cold front will move in Sunday and we will enjoy cooler and drier weather by next Monday. Lows will fall to the mid-60s and highs will be more comfortable and pleasant in the low 70s.

Lissette Gonzalez