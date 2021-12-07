FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Jury deliberations will continue Tuesday for the fifth day in the Dayonte Resiles trial.

The jury has been sequestered since Friday. They resumed deliberations Monday with a readback of testimony from Jill Halliburton Su’s son, Justin.

“I noticed the worst thing in my life to my right, what I see is incomprehensible,” a Broward County court reporter read of Justin Su’s testimony.

“Literally a blood bath, the water running my mother’s face,” she read.

The jury also asked several questions, including if they had to come to a unanimous decision on a lesser charge.

Resiles is accused of the 2014 murder of Jill Halliburton Su. She was found stabbed to death in her Davie Home. Prosecutors claim he broke into Su’s home to burglarize it and killed her when he was discovered. Family and friends believe he is innocent, a small group has gathered outside the courtroom each day since the trial to show him support.

“We’ve been praying that God reveals the truth, what exactly happened, just for him to be free,” Nisha Scott said.

Resiles made headlines in 2016 for an escape from the Broward County Courthouse. Prosecutors said it helped show the lengths he was willing to go to protect himself.

Meanwhile, the defense pointed out in closing, there was plenty of room for doubt, Resiles’ DNA had not been found on the murder weapon.

If convicted, Resiles could face the death penalty.