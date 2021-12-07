MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Homegoing Celebration and funeral will be held Tuesday for trailblazing Congresswoman Carrie Meek.

Meek died last Sunday, November 28th, at the age of 95.

The grandchild of a slave and daughter of a sharecropper, she was born April 29th, 1926 in Tallahassee.

During her career, she was a woman of many firsts.

Meek was the first African American woman in the state Senate and one of the first Black Floridians elected to Congress since the Reconstruction Era.

She was also Miami Dade College’s first Black professor, Associate Dean, and Assistant to the Vice President.

So it was fitting that a wake was held for Monday night at Miami Dade College – North Campus’ William and Joan Lehman Theater.

“To know Rep. Meek was to know someone who lived her life fiercely and unapologetically, working tirelessly for decades to promote justice and equality for all in Florida and beyond,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “And not once did Carrie Meek ever shy away from using her voice to speak out against acts of injustice.”

Remembered for being an advocate for the Haitian community, her work in affordable housing, and her efforts in education. She was also instrumental in expanding MDC’s Black student population.

“She was someone who served as an example, always compassionate, always willing to help,” said Miami-Dade College President Madeline Pumariega. “I remember the night the college named the Meek Center. She was beaming because she knew that it would stand for what she stood for, hope and opportunity.”

On Sunday, hundreds attended her viewing at Booker T. Washington Senior High School.

The viewing was the first chance for the public to pay their respects.

“I consider her a humanist, someone who cared about individuals. Who cared about human beings, it didn’t matter if you’re Black, white, Hispanic, gay, or whatever she cared about human beings,” said Reginald Homma.

“As a family, we are so overwhelmed by the support this community has given the congresswoman,” said Meek’s son former Rep. Kendrick Meek.

Tuesday’s Homegoing Celebration will be held at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, at 21311 NW 34th Avenue in Miami Gardens. A funeral service will follow at Memorial Park in Opa-locka.

Prior to the funeral service, her family will take part in a motorcade procession, “the Carrie Meek Final Farewell Journey,” that will pass by key landmarks associated with her life, family spokesman Adam Sharon said in a news release.

The entire half-hour of last Sunday’s ‘Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede’ was devoted to the life and legacy of Meek.

He spoke with those who knew her best and visited her home for a conversation with her son Kendrick Meek.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Carrie Meek Foundation, which she founded in November 2001 to provide the Miami-Dade community with much-needed resources, opportunities and jobs. Meek led the Foundation’s daily operations until 2015 when she stepped down due to declining health.