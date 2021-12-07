MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are searching for a woman who was beaten and abducted from a Homestead home.

According to investigators, 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd, was working as a caretaker at a home located in the 138-hundred block of SW 285 Street when she was kidnapped on Tuesday around 12:30 a.m.

The preliminary investigation reveals Lloyd was working when a man knocked on the door. When she opened the door, the suspect began to beat her repeatedly. He then dragged her into a vehicle and drove away from the scene.

Police say the suspect was driving a white Honda Honda Civic, with Florida tag #Y650DL.

A police source said it appears the woman knew her attacker.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective R. Coto directly at (305) 378-4342 or the main number (305) 378-4300. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. Contact police online at http://www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or visit http://www.facebook.com/crimestoppers305 – “Contact Us.”

A police source said it appears the woman knew her attacker.

If the tip leads to the arrest, the tipster may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. All calls are kept strictly anonymous.