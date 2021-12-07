WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMFBI
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Abduction, Kidnapping, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are searching for a woman who was beaten and abducted from a Homestead home.

According to investigators, 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd, was working as a caretaker at a home located in the 138-hundred block of SW 285 Street when she was kidnapped on Tuesday around 12:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Broward Students Face Changes To Final Exam Week Before Winter Break

Andreae Lloyd abducted on Dec. 7, 2021. (Courtesy: Miami-Dade Police)

The preliminary investigation reveals Lloyd was working when a man knocked on the door.  When she opened the door, the suspect began to beat her repeatedly. He then dragged her into a vehicle and drove away from the scene.

Police say the suspect was driving a white Honda Honda Civic, with Florida tag #Y650DL.

READ MORE: West Miami Police Search For Jewelry Store Burglar

A police source said it appears the woman knew her attacker.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective R. Coto directly at (305) 378-4342 or the main number (305) 378-4300. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. Contact police online at http://www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or visit http://www.facebook.com/crimestoppers305 – “Contact Us.”

A police source said it appears the woman knew her attacker.

MORE NEWS: 'Expectations Are For Us To Get Better': New Canes Football Coach Mario Cristobal Talks 1-on-1 With CBS4's Mike Cugno

If the tip leads to the arrest, the tipster may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. All calls are kept strictly anonymous.

CBSMiami.com Team