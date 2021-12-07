MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Fort Lauderdale city employee was hurt during an active shooter training session.
Burning discharge from the blank of a gun landed on the worker's pant leg Friday at the city's training center, according to a published report. The worker was treated by paramedics and then taken to a hospital for treatment.
The city's risk management department had been training employees for several weeks, said city spokeswoman Ashley Doussard.
More training is on hold pending a Fort Lauderdale Police Department investigation.
