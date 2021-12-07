TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19increased, but those in intensive-care units remained virtually unchanged, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The data showed that 1,359 hospital inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,298 on Monday. It also showed that 263 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 265 reported Monday.READ MORE: Broward Students Face Changes To Final Exam Week Before Winter Break
COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained relatively stable recently and are far below numbers that surged during the summer as the highly transmissible delta variant spread across the state. Nationally, 62,204 hospital inpatients had COVID-19, according to Tuesday’s data.READ MORE: West Miami Police Search For Jewelry Store Burglar
On Tuesday, the first case of the Omicron variant was detected in Florida.MORE NEWS: 'Expectations Are For Us To Get Better': New Canes Football Coach Mario Cristobal Talks 1-on-1 With CBS4's Mike Cugno
