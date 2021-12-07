BROWARD (CBSMiami) — Changes are being made to the pre-Winter break final exam week for high school students in Broward county.
The school district says students will be expected to attend school for a full day between Dec. 14 and December 17.
Students previously would take two exams in the morning and end their day by lunchtime.
The change is because schools were under the required number of hours for the semester and school year, which is 180 school days per year, and 60 hours per single semester class.