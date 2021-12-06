MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a wet Monday thanks to a surge of moisture moving through South Florida.
The showers will be on and off through the morning then another round of rain is expected Monday afternoon.READ MORE: The Moon Guides You To Viewing Three Planets This Week
Temperatures will be warming up to the low 80s Monday afternoon despite the clouds and rain. The showers end his evening and drier weather is expected for Tuesday and the rest of the week.
READ MORE: Miami-Dade Schools Police, Broward Sheriff's Office Investigating School Threats, 15-Year-Old Student Arrested
At the same time, unseasonably warm and muggy conditions remain in the forecast all week with no cold fronts in sight.
Each day will be warmer than the previous day. The warmest day is forecast to be on Thursday with highs in the mid-80s and getting close to the record high temperature of 87 degrees. Overnight lows will only drop to the 70s each day this week.MORE NEWS: Vigil Held For UPS Driver Frank Ordonez, Killed Two Years Ago In Miramar During Police Shootout
The warm pattern continues into the weekend.