By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 15-year-old student was arrested after threats surfaced over the weekend to a number of Miami-Dade schools.

The school district said their police department has been investigating threats, mostly on social media, and at this time none appear to be credible.

The student was arrested reportedly posted a threat involving Miami Senior High School that was then altered by other people and reposted on social media, affecting several other schools.

The teen is being charged with a felony count of written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

“Although these incidents appear to be unfounded, in an abundance of caution, there is additional police presence at several District schools. Any act that disrupts the educational environment, depletes police resources and causes unnecessary stress on students, families, and employees will result in severe consequences,” said the district’s Chief Communications & Community Engagement Officer Daisy Gonzalez-Diego

