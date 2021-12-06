TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of patients in Florida hospitals with COVID-19 remained relatively flat during the past week.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data released Monday showed that 1,298 inpatients had COVID-19. That was up from 1,228 a week earlier but down from 1,319 in a Thursday report.
All of those numbers are far below hospitalization numbers that surged during the summer as the highly transmissible delta variant spread across the state. The data released Monday also showed that 265 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, compared to 239 a week earlier.
Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Health on Friday released a report showing that 61,701 residents had died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020. Also, it showed that nearly 3.7 million residents had tested positive for the virus.
