MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — The FBI has released pictures of not one, but two wanted bank robbers who struck bank branches in Miami Gardens and South Miami on Monday.

According to the FBI, the first bank bandit struck at SunTrust Bank branch located at 5857 Sunset Drive at 10:00 a.m.

The robber entered the bank and demanded money from a bank employee. He said he was armed with a gun although no shots were fired and there no injuries. There were customers in the bank at the time.

It’s not known how much money he got away with.

Later Monday afternoon, another man walked into a TD Bank branch located at 1500 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive in Miami Gardens and demanded cash from a bank employee. There were customers inside at the time, but nobody was hurt.

The FBI is not releasing how much cash the bad guy got away with in this case either.

If you recognize either suspect, or know anything about the robberies, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.