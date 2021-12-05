MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gilead, the maker of remdesivir, the first antiviral approved to treat COVID-19, is announcing a safety recall.
In a statement, the company reports that two lots of its COVID-19 drug remdesivir may be contaminated with glass particles.
While there have been no adverse events reported, in theory, the particles could block blood vessels causing stroke and even death.
Gilead is notifying distributors and customers about the problem.
The infused anti-viral treatment can only be administered in a controlled health care setting like a hospital.
Remdesivir is sold under the brand name Veklury and was approved by the FDA for treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients 12 years and older.