By Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede devoted the entire half-hour to the life and legacy of former Congresswoman Carrie Meek.

He spoke with those who knew her best, and visited her home for a conversation with her son, former Congressman Kendrick Meek.

This special edition of “Facing South Florida” comes as South Florida prepares to pay tribute to the trailblazing representative.

GUESTS: Former U.S. Rep. Kendrick Meek

Former U.S. Rep. Lincoln Diaz-Balart

Rev. Al Sharpton

Former Miami-Dade College President Eduardo Padron

Immigration Rights Advocate Cheryl Little

Watch Part 1 in the video player above.

Watch Part 2 in the video player below:

Jim DeFede