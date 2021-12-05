Jim DeFede devoted the entire half-hour to the life and legacy of former Congresswoman Carrie Meek.
He spoke with those who knew her best, and visited her home for a conversation with her son, former Congressman Kendrick Meek.READ MORE: Banksy 'Charlie Brown' Sells For $4 Million, While Child Prodigy Thrills Crowd With His Artwork
This special edition of “Facing South Florida” comes as South Florida prepares to pay tribute to the trailblazing representative.
GUESTS: Former U.S. Rep. Kendrick Meek
Former U.S. Rep. Lincoln Diaz-Balart
Rev. Al SharptonREAD MORE: Miami Weather: A Warmer, More Humid Sunday
Former Miami-Dade College President Eduardo Padron
Immigration Rights Advocate Cheryl Little
Watch Part 1 in the video player above.
Watch Part 2 in the video player below:MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Testing Sites In South Florida