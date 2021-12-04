MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was killed and another was injured Saturday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Pembroke Pines.

Police said it happened at around 7 a.m. in the area of I-75 & Sheridan Street.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 gray Mercedes was traveling northbound on I-75 and entered the exit ramp to travel westbound on Sheridan Street.

The Mercedes continued south through the light and across all lanes of travel on Sheridan. It then struck the curb and went airborne, striking a tree, before landing in the drainage culvert and rolling on to the passenger side.

The driver and the passenger were both transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

The driver sustained minor injuries, but the passenger was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at (954) 431-2200, call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS, or email tips@ppines.com.