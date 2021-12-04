TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Flags will be flown at half-staff Sunday to honor former U.S. Rep. Carrie Meek, who died this week at age 95.

Meek, a Miami Democrat, was elected to Congress in 1992 after serving in the state House and state Senate.

She was one of the first Black members of Congress from Florida since Reconstruction.

She served in the U.S. House for a decade and was succeeded by her son Kendrick, also a former state lawmaker.

“She was never afraid to use her voice to speak out against inequality or to fight for the disenfranchised and the vulnerable,” the Florida Legislative Black Caucus said in a statement after Meek’s death Sunday.

“Her legacy will continue to shape our community and the nation for generations to come.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday ordered that flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Sunday at the state Capitol, the Miami-Dade County Courthouse and Miami City Hall.

(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)