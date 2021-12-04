MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two dogs are lucky to be alive Saturday afternoon after firefighters from the Broward Sheriff’s Office rescued them from a kitchen fire in Dania Beach.
Authorities said they got the call at around 9 a.m. at a home located in the 500 block of NW 5th Ave.
Here is what fire rescue officials had to say, "when they arrived, heavy smoke could be seen coming from the duplex. Lilly and Manny were quickly pulled to safety and reunited with their owner."
Officials said the fire was limited to the kitchen and no injuries were reported.
The family affected will be staying with relatives while repairs are done.