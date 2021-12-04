MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle on a Fort Lauderdale bridge early Saturday morning, authorities said.
Fort Lauderdale police said it happened at around 4 a.m. on the bridge located on the 400 block of SW 7th Avenue.
Authorities said the driver remained on scene and was cooperating.
The victim, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators are working to determine if any other vehicles were possibly involved.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has information should contact police.