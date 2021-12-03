MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While Dijon Cameron and his wife were enjoying themselves at a party, a porch pirate was outside their front door.

“When we looked at the Ring we found someone actually taking our packages that was dropped off earlier that day and leaving with it,” said Dijon.

Just like that, two packages were snatched from the Cameron’s front porch in the Melrose Park neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale.

“I felt a bit violated when I saw that happening,” Dijon added.

He was determined to find out who did this and the suspect made it very easy.

She was wearing her work uniform and apron with her shirt giving Dijon and police all they needed to know.

“I did a Google search on what I could read off the uniform and observed it was a restaurant that was not too far from here,” he said.

Police tell us after a quick trip to the business, they identified the suspect. And they believe she’s done this before.

“We also believe she’s involved in multiple other package thefts here in our city,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening.

Dijon has been doing detective work as well. He found doorbell video showing other instances when packages were snatched, where we see what appears to be the same SUV, possibly a blue Toyota Rav 4, with a total of three different people.

“We believe it’s part of a much bigger organized crime ring where they may be following the delivery trucks and snatching those packages before the homeowner even has a chance to take them inside their home,” Liening said.

Police are urging other victims to come forward to help build their case. The suspect is facing burglary and petit theft charges.

Tips to protect your delivered packages:

Have packages delivered to your workplace, if possible.

Have packages delivered to a neighbor or family member who will be there to accept them.

Make sure you have the tracking information for your packages and monitor it. If your packages do not arrive as scheduled, contact the sender immediately.

If available, request a signature delivery option. This will require the delivery driver to obtain a signature or deliver the package at another time.

Request a specific drop-off time and date from carrier, if possible.

Arrange to have your packages held at the delivery service site for pick up.

Ask the delivery service to leave your packages by the side/back door or enclosed porch where packages are out of sight.Amazon offers several ways to keep an eye on packages.

Packages have order tracking, which allows customers to track their packages through the Amazon app after they have placed their order.

The company will also provide a 2-4 hour estimated delivery window to help customers plan their day.

There is a map tracking feature that lets customers view the progress of their delivery on a map in real-time when the driver is close.

Customers can also share tracking details with friends or family via Amazon Share Tracking, and there is a Photo-On-Delivery feature that provides visual delivery confirmation, showing customers that their package was safely delivered and where.

Amazon also provides Key In-Garage Delivery, a service that allows eligible Amazon Prime members to securely receive deliveries into the safety of their garage.

The company also provides a network of package pickup and return locations including lockers, a secure and self-service pickup and return kiosk at locations including Whole Foods Market stores, 7-Eleven, LA Fitness, Ross, and more.

It offers counter pickup which allows customers to pickup up packages at small to medium-sized businesses as well other companies including Rite Aid, GNC, and Health Mart pharmacies. And there’s Locker+, a secure, Amazon-staffed pickup and return location with associates and self-serve kiosks.