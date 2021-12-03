  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Pompano Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is releasing a new video in hopes of catching two men involved in a shooting in Pompano Beach.

It happened back in October in the 300 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue.

READ MORE: Red, Long-Time Zoo Miami Resident Ostrich Found Dead

In the video, you can see one of the suspects shoot another man in front of a store.

READ MORE: Art Of Black Aims To Showcase Diversity In The Arts During Art Week

He’s then seen running off with another person.

That victim was rushed to the hospital and treated for his injuries, but those suspects are still out there.

MORE NEWS: Half Of Fort Lauderdale High-Rises Without Sprinklers

If you know anything that could lead to an arrest, call Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-tips.

CBSMiami.com Team