MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is releasing a new video in hopes of catching two men involved in a shooting in Pompano Beach.
It happened back in October in the 300 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue.
In the video, you can see one of the suspects shoot another man in front of a store.
He’s then seen running off with another person.
That victim was rushed to the hospital and treated for his injuries, but those suspects are still out there.
If you know anything that could lead to an arrest, call Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-tips.