FORT LAUDERDALE (CBS Miami) — One person was killed and another hospitalized after a fire broke out inside of a Fort Lauderdale apartment early Friday morning.
Fort Lauderdale Fire rescue responded to reports of a fire in one of the units at Ocean Summit condominium on Galt Ocean Drive shortly before 1a.m.
According to the building security guard, One person was transported to a hospital and one other died as a result of the fire.
Police were securing the scene on the ninth floor of the condo while investigation took place.
Fire Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.