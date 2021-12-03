TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida hospitals had 1,319 patients with COVID-19, including 239 in intensive-care units, according to data posted Thursday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The 1,319 inpatients were up from a total of 1,228 on Monday — though the numbers remained far below hospitalization totals during the summer when the delta variant of the coronavirus swept across the state.
The 239 intensive-care unit patients was the same number reported Monday by the federal agency.
After the summer surge in COVID-19, cases and hospitalizations dropped in September, October and November.
