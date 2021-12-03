  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Hialeah, Local TV, Lottery Theft, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah husband and wife are accused of defrauding the Florida Lottery and a local supermarket.

Hialeah police said Ana Batista and Roberto Torres stole more than 300 lottery scratch off ticket books, which is equivalent to 28,000 lottery tickets, over several months while she was a cashier at Aries Supermarket.

They reportedly cashed multiple winning tickets at the lottery office.

In the end, police said the supermarket and lottery lost more than $230,000.

Batista and Torres have been charged with organized scheme to defraud and grand theft.

