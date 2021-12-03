MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah husband and wife are accused of defrauding the Florida Lottery and a local supermarket.
Hialeah police said Ana Batista and Roberto Torres stole more than 300 lottery scratch off ticket books, which is equivalent to 28,000 lottery tickets, over several months while she was a cashier at Aries Supermarket.READ MORE: Overnight Fire in Fort Lauderdale Condo Leaves One Dead, Second Hospitalized
They reportedly cashed multiple winning tickets at the lottery office.READ MORE: Miami Police Department Sees Record Number of Applications In Hours
In the end, police said the supermarket and lottery lost more than $230,000.MORE NEWS: Banksy 'Charlie Brown' Sells For $4 Million, While Child Prodigy Thrills Crowd With His Artwork
Batista and Torres have been charged with organized scheme to defraud and grand theft.