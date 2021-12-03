FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Closing arguments got underway Friday morning in the trial of Dayonte Resiles who is accused of the 2014 murder of Jill Halliburton Su.

Su, a wife, and mother, and the grandniece of Halliburton oil founder Erie Halliburton, was found stabbed to death in her Davie home.

Prosecutors claim Resiles broke into Su’s home to burglarize it and stabbed her when he was discovered.

During the prosecution’s first part of their closing argument, Maria Schneider said it was Su’s son Justin, who was 20 at the time, who found his 59-year-old mother’s lifeless body, with her hands tied, in a bathtub full of dark, bloody water.

She told the jury at first he thought she had killed herself and called his father who call 911. He then realized his mother had been murdered.

Schneider said Su had defensive would all over and she had reached for the knife during the attack.

“She was in the tub when he stabbed her. He stabbed her multiple times, she was tied up,” said Schneider.

She said that DNA evidence collected at the home showed that he killed her. She added that the defense’s own expert had no problem with it.

A police warrant states Resiles’ DNA was found on a knife and the belt of a robe used to tie Su’s hands.

The defense has yet to present its closing argument.

However, during the trial, they argued that the DNA doesn’t prove that Resiles is guilty of the murder.

In 2016, Resiles gained notoriety when he bolted from a Broward Courtroom and escaped through a stairwell.

After his capture, he wrote a letter to the judge in which he said he fled because he’s innocent. He claims he was framed for the murder.

Resiles could face the death penalty if convicted.