By CBSMiami.com Team
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – FedEx trucks are out in full force delivering holiday packages but Thursday afternoon, there was an incident involving a FedEx truck that landed one person in the hospital.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, units responded to a medical call at SW 58th Street and 97th Avenue, possibly due to the truck hitting a pedestrian.



One adult was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center’s Trauma Center.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

