Miami Police Department Sees Record Number of Applications In HoursThe Miami Police Department is not hiring, at least not since a flood of applicants forced them to close off the process within hours. The reason? Possibly because of the departments' cult following on social media.

Banksy 'Charlie Brown' Sells For $4 Million, While Child Prodigy Thrills Crowd With His ArtworkAt Art Miami and its sister fair Art Context, headlines are being made with the $4 million sale of a 'Charlie Brown' Banksy, a 10-year-old child prodigy is wowing the crowds, and there are some stunning new murals at Wynwood Walls. Lisa Petrillo has it all.

'Video Music Box' Founder, Hip Hop Influencer Ralph McDaniels Shares His Journey In New Showtime Documentary: 'This Music Is Really Powerful'Showtime documentary 'You're Watching Video Music Box' chronicles the evolution of founder Ralph McDaniel's life and career and the atomic impact his show Video Music Box made on American culture.

Art Basel Puts NFTs And Tech In FocusNot to be ignored, NFT art is growing a big presence at Art Basel.

Art Basel Is Back! Premier Art Fair Returns With More Than 250 Galleries From 36 CountriesTuesday morning was the official invitation-only VIP opening for the 2021 art extravaganza.

The NFT Revolution Takes Center Stage At Art Basel Miami And Goes 'Where No One Has Gone Before'Every December during Art Basel, Miami becomes an art gallery of its own, bringing in artists from different corners of the world to celebrate all expressions of art —this year, Crypto and NFT art is on display.