SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – FedEx trucks are out in full force delivering holiday packages but Thursday afternoon, there was an incident involving a FedEx truck that landed one person in the hospital.
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, units responded to a medical call at SW 58th Street and 97th Avenue, possibly due to the truck hitting a pedestrian.
One adult was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center’s Trauma Center.
