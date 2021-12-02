MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We are the envy of the nation as we continue to enjoy cool mornings and pleasant afternoons.

Lows fell to the upper 50s and low 60s on Thursday morning. Highs will climb to around 80 degrees and then we will cool down again Thursday night to the low 60s and upper 50s.

High pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will slowly move eastward towards us as the day progresses. As a mid-level trough moves further away, the winds will shift to more of a northerly direction bringing in drier, stable air.

Friday the area of high pressure will move Eastward and be centered over the Florida peninsula. The winds will gradually shift to more of a northeasterly direction as the high pressure system continues to move eastward.

Highs on Friday will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s across most of South Florida.

As the ridge of high pressure continues to move into the Western Atlantic this weekend, the winds will shift to more of an easterly direction. A little moisture may move in and allow for a slight chance of stray showers on Saturday and Sunday. Over the weekend, highs will rise to the low 80s.

There will be a shift in the weather pattern early next week as a front moves through the Florida peninsula. It will likely weaken as it continues moving toward the southeast and approaches South Florida.

A little moisture associated with this frontal boundary may lead to spotty showers Monday. Highs will be slightly warmer and the humidity will increase a bit early next week before the weak front passes through. And then we’ll enjoy a drier weather pattern Tuesday into Wednesday.