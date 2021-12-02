MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tech companies are looking to fill more than a thousand positions with on-the-spot hiring at the Miami Venture hiring event on Thursday.

The job fair kicks off at 4 p.m. at the Miami Dade College Wolfson campus.

During a press conference Thursday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez touched on the importance of creating more opportunities for South Floridians to have access to top-paying professions.

“We know that the jobs are out there,” said Suarez. “We know that they are being offered. The question is what are we doing as a community to connect the people A, and B, what are we doing to make sure that the people of this community are trained and educated to occupy those jobs.”

The mayor also hinted at initiatives currently in the works by city officials to provide an avenue for training and development within the tech industry, although he did not specify what those plans would entail.

Dozens of companies will be featured at Thursday’s hiring fair and some will be hiring on the spot.

The Venture Miami hiring fair runs until 7 p.m. In order to attend guests are encouraged to register on Eventbrite.com.