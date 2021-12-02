MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Art Basel Miami Beach, and all of its satellite shows are taking over the streets of Miami, including the Miami Design District, known as the place, where art meets architecture.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo was joined by Craig Robins, who had the vision and spearheaded the development of the Design District.

“Free, it’s all free,” explained Robins. “The idea was that art can also be public. It’s art, design, and architecture. People can experience the best creativity in the world and not have to have it in their home or on the wall, they can just enjoy it.”

While walking through the Design District, Petrillo and Robins stop first at Tomorrow Land, created by Studio Proba.

“Everywhere you go around the neighborhood, you’ll see different portions of seating and sculpture. It’s also in the trees,” he explained.

On they go, traveling a Gucci Brick Road, on a path of Gucci-lined pavers.

“When you come here ,there’s an incredible amount of art, architecture, and design. Some of it is public and all the galleries are doing pop-ups. There’s amazing things like this store, Off White, which has done this installation celebrating Virgil’s life, which was so sad that we lost him,” Robins said.

He is speaking of the recent loss of Louis Vuitton’s uber talented Artistic Director and the founder of the fashion brand Off White Virgil Abloh.

At the store, all products have been removed and replaced with fresh flowers as an homage.

“He was a good friend and a real hero,” said Robins.

Next, the public installation for Louis Vuitton’s men’s store. Virgil Abloh designed the space featuring 3 oversized sculptures wearing looks from the collection.

“He loved chess and so it’s all about chess,” he said.

Then, the pair find themselves at an amazing immersive experience by artist Es Devlin commissioned by Chanel to celebrate 100 years of the brand. It’s called Five Echoes.

“Chanel brought in 1,000 trees and plants and they’re all going to be donated. It’s an immersive experience, an incredible maze with all the sounds. You just get to walk around and explore it,” said Robins.

It’s clear, every inch of the 18-square block neighborhood is filled with something or someone to see.

“It’s just open for us. For you, for me, for everyone in Miami,” Robins said.