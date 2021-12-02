MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At loanDepot Park, the Miami Marlins big decision makers, CEO Derek Jeter, General Manager Kim Ng, and principal owner Bruce Sherman were glad to show off their new fifty million dollar men.

The team re-signed pitcher Sandy Alcantara, convinced that he offers all they want in an ace of the staff. Ng said that Alcantara has everything you want in a pitcher and clubhouse leader.

”Talent. performance, work ethic, and a willingness to show others the way,” she said.

To make sure Alcantara gets more run support, the Marlins reeled in free-agent outfielder Avisaíl Garcia. He’s got a big arm and a mighty bat. The Marlins lured the Miami resident away from playoff contending Milwaukee.

“I’ve been making the playoffs, but never been to the World Series,” Garcia said. “I come here to win.”

It’s been a busy offseason for the Marlins, who also traded for catcher Jason Stallings and infielder Joey Weddle. While these moves don’t break the bank, they do signal that the Marlins gradually moving beyond just building for the future and shedding their image as a thrifty team.

“This shows I think that the Marlins are committed to putting a competitive product on the field, it is proof that the Marlins have a winning attitude,” said Sherman.

The Marlins got their deals done under the wire, before a lockout of the players by Major League owners.

Sherman indicated that the Marlins are “not done yet” making offseason moves to upgrade the team.