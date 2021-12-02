MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Homestead police have asked for the public’s help in finding a may they believe is behind anti-semitic vandalism and an attempted break in.
According to police, on November 27th, he hung an anti-Semitic banner on the fence outside of the Homestead Jewish Center located at 183 NE 8th Street.READ MORE: Palm Beach Gardens Police Say Ryan Rogers Murder Was Result Of Chance Encounter With 'Animal' That Shouldn't Have Been On Streets
They also believe he vandalized the exterior of ShowBiz Cinemas located at 100 S. Krome Avenue in the early morning hours of August 22nd.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Cool Mornings, Warm Afternoons Continue Into Weekend
In May, it’s believed the same man tried to break into the Sheepdog Police Supply Store, located at 220 N Krome Avenue.
Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact the police at (305) 224-543.MORE NEWS: MLB Lockout Begins As Players, Owners Fail To Reach New Bargaining Agreement
.