MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on the Florida Turnpike on Thursday afternoon.

It happened at approximately 1:32 p.m. when the FHP received a call for service in reference to a shooting that occurred southbound on Florida’s Turnpike near Griffin Road.

FHP said the victim, 26 years of age, was driving a white Nissan Altima, when the vehicle was shot one time through the passenger side.

Authorities said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back.

“Following the incident, the victim continued to drive to the 49-mile marker and exited where he came to a stop in the area of Pines Blvd westbound on Hollywood Blvd. and SW 63rd Terrace within the left turn lane,’ FHP said.

The victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment, where he is in stable condition.

No other information is available at the moment in reference to the suspect’s vehicle and the cause of the shooting has not been determined yet.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call FHP at *347.