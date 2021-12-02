MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The FBI released has released pictures of a wanted bank robber who struck a Citi Bank branch in Miami.
Authorities say the man entered the bank, located at 2001 Biscayne Boulevard, Thursday morning just after 11 a.m. and demanded money from a bank employee.
There were customers in the bank at the time, no injuries were reported.
If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.