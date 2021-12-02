MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The U.S. now has two confirmed cases of the Omicron variant. The latest person is a Minnesota man who recently traveled to New York City for an anime convention, who was vaccinated and received a booster. He developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22, tested positive on Nov. 24, and reportedly no longer has symptoms.

With the coronavirus Omicron variant now here, President Biden is pulling out all the stops to contain it.

“We will fight this variant with science and speed, not chaos and confusion,” said Biden.

Beginning next week, the Biden Administration will require all international air travelers to get tested within one day of departure to the U.S. instead of three.

The administration will also extend mask mandates on public transportation through mid-March, launch family vaccination clinics, and require health insurers to cover 100-percent of the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests.

“150-million Americans have private insurance. Companies now must cover the cost of that home testing. At the same time, we’re going to have tens of millions of at-home tests available,” said Jeff Zients, White House COVID Response Coordinator.

The domestic travel mask mandate was originally slated to expire in January. It applies to travel via rail and all other public transportation.

Part of the new White House strategy also involves a Winter push to convince about 100-million eligible Americans to get booster shots, through walk-in appointments at pharmacies nationwide.

“Boosters provide the highest level of protection. If you don’t have your booster shot, go get your booster shot today,” said Zients.

The administration will also unveil steps aimed at increasing vaccination rates among children in an effort to keep schools open and protect children ages 5 and up from contracting COVID-19.

“To date, we have already vaccinated over 4 million 5- to 11-year-olds and 15 million adolescents. Vaccinating our kids protects them, keeps schools open, and protects everyone around them,” the White House detailed in a fact sheet shared with reporters Wednesday.

The person with the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in the U.S. a traveler who recently returned to San Francisco, California from South Africa, was vaccinated but was not yet eligible to get a booster shot.

After first being identified in South Africa last week, the strain has now been detected in more than 25 countries.

The CDC has directed airlines to provide the names of any passengers who traveled within the past 14 days to the eight southern African nations near the location where the variant was first detected.

Health officials expect to find more cases as genetic sequencing across the country continues.

The World Health Organization is advising people with lowered immunity or who are not vaccinated to postpone travel for now.