By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in the murder of 14-year-old Ryan Rogers in Palm Beach Gardens.

Palm Beach Gardens police said a man was taken into custody on Wednesday in Miami-Dade after the FBI got involved earlier this week. Police said they will release more details on the arrest at a news conference Thursday morning.

Rogers went for a bike ride on November 15th and he never returned home. The next morning his body was found next to a bicycle near an I-95 overpass near Central Boulevard.

Lining the way from Ryan Rogers’ house in the Alton neighborhood, to where his body was found about a mile away, are red ribbons.

Not for Christmas, but for Ryan.

“They said (red) was his favorite color,” said a Palm Beach Gardens mother.

She didn’t want her name revealed, she just wanted people to take notice of the ribbons and the blue ‘Justice for Ryan’ signs.

“That he shouldn’t be forgotten. And that he’s not going to die in vain, that we’re going to do something about this,” she said.

