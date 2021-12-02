MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in the murder of 14-year-old Ryan Rogers in Palm Beach Gardens.
Palm Beach Gardens police said a man was taken into custody on Wednesday in Miami-Dade after the FBI got involved earlier this week. Police said they will release more details on the arrest at a news conference Thursday morning.READ MORE: FIU's Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: 'It Looks Like It's Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible'
Rogers went for a bike ride on November 15th and he never returned home. The next morning his body was found next to a bicycle near an I-95 overpass near Central Boulevard.
Lining the way from Ryan Rogers’ house in the Alton neighborhood, to where his body was found about a mile away, are red ribbons.READ MORE: Miami Dolphins Praise Rookies, Tua Tagovailoa's Accuracy
Not for Christmas, but for Ryan.
“They said (red) was his favorite color,” said a Palm Beach Gardens mother.
She didn’t want her name revealed, she just wanted people to take notice of the ribbons and the blue ‘Justice for Ryan’ signs.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Testing Sites In South Florida
“That he shouldn’t be forgotten. And that he’s not going to die in vain, that we’re going to do something about this,” she said.