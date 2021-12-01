MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two workers were rescued Wednesday afternoon after the scaffold they were on partially collapsed at a highrise in Hallandale Beach.
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said they got the call that two workers were trapped on the outside of the sixth floor of the Hemispheres Condominium at 1950 S Ocean Drive.
The two workers were secure in their own harnesses as fighters worked to bring them down.
One worker was safely brought down just after 4 p.m. after a firefighter repelled down from the roof and got him.
The second worker was rescued shortly after.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.