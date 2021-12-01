MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s no secret that the natural environment is what fuels many of our industries in South Florida.

People come here for our beautiful beaches and the weather.

That is why the city of Miami will host the largest sustainability conference in the country known as Premios Verde.

Mayor Francis Suarez said it’s part of an effort to make Miami a world-class city by bringing in more businesses that are focused on clean energy.

“Our ecology is our economy and it’s well past time that we dismantle the narrative that you have to pick one or the other,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Wednesday in announcing the event. “The green sector has been growing exponentially over the last five years. As of today the renewable energy [sector] currently employs over 60-thousand people in the Greater Miami area alone.”

The mayor cited growth in the renewable and green energy sector for his decision to host the conference.

“Miami’s green sector has outgrown our non-green sector by 3.8 times in year over year growth since 2015, up until the pandemic, and it’s the only sector that did not lose jobs during the pandemic,” said Suarez.

He added job security and growth were just two of the factors fueling this decision.

The mayor’s announcement came nearly one year after the city of Miami joined C40 Cities, a global network of 95 cities that are committed to tackling climate change s well as increasing the economic and environmental well-being of its residents.

Miami is 8th in the nation for green job growth.