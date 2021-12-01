MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Kelsey Marshall has been a mainstay in the University of Miami Women’s basketball starting lineup throughout her entire college career.

The Davie native and Miami Country Day graduate has led Miami in three-point field goals for each of her four seasons with the Hurricanes, and she is the 29th player in program history to score 1000 career points.

“It’s just a lot of work, I work out every day with my trainers and coaching staff and they have helped me become the player that I am today,” said Marshall.

Playing in front of her hometown South Florida community has been a dream come true for the South Florida native.

“It’s been amazing. During every home game I get to play in front of my parents, my aunts, and uncles, and sometimes my brothers. It’s been a huge blessing for me, and I appreciate Coach Meier for the opportunity.”

Kelsey has also thrived in the classroom.

She earned her Bachelors’ Degree from the University of Miami last year with a degree in Sports Management and she is currently earning her Masters’ Degree in Business at Miami’s Herbert School.

“For my parents, that’s the main thing, they wanted me to focus on basketball, of course, but getting a degree is the main thing; and getting a second-degree is also important so that is the plus on top,” she explained.

Marshall also inspires her teammates off the court. She volunteers at the Lotus House Women’s Shelter and Holtz Children’s Hospital, to help those in need.

“I think it’s very important because everyone does not have the same opportunity to help other people so when you have the opportunity to help, I think it’s very important to do that,” said Marshall.

Head Coach Katie Meier also is grateful for Kelsey’s presence on the team.

“She is one of those players who can define your program and give your program stability and she has done those things.”

There’s no question Kelsey has been a South Florida legend, both on and off the court.