DELRAY BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man, who was long considered a person of interest in the murder of a 21-year-old Broward woman, has now been officially charged with the killing, 38 years after the crime.
Delray Beach police say Ralph Williams, 59, is charged with the death of Carla Lowe, whose beaten body was found Nov. 13, 1983 on a roadside.
Williams was arrested Monday in Jacksonville.
Delray Beach police arrested Williams on grand theft auto and burglary charges the day Lowe's body was found. But there was never enough probable cause to charge him with the death until new fingerprint technology linked him to the crime scene.
The technology, from a company based in the United Kingdom, allowed investigators to identify Williams’ fingerprint on a piece of evidence at the scene, according to police.
Williams' criminal record shows more than 20 arrests across Florida, on charges that include burglary; resisting an officer with violence; robbery with a gun or deadly weapon; selling, manufacturing or delivery of heroin and marijuana; and possession of burglary tools.
