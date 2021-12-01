MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Is your dog’s name Bella, Luna, or Charlie? Is your cat named Luna, Milo, or Oliver? If you answered yes, you’re not alone. Those are the three most popular dog and cat names of 2021.

Trupanion, which provides medical insurance for cats and dogs, surveyed its database of more than 650,000 insured pets for the most popular cat and dog names of 2021.

For our canine companions, Bella has taken over the #1 position in 2021, after watching Luna lead the pack in all of 2020. Also notable is our furry friends named Bailey and Lola who have once again joined the top 10 list in 2021.

For our feline friends, the names in 2021 have stayed pretty consistent from those that made the list the previous year. Luna continues to be the most popular name for cats whereas Milo has jumped to the number 2 spot, taking over the place previously held by Oliver.

Names like “Doge” and “Bitcoin” may be popping up here and there, but for now, the reliable standbys are what makes these top 10 lists a tail-wagger.

Top 10 most popular dog names for 2021

Bella Luna Charlie Lucy Max Daisy Bailey Cooper Molly Lola

Top 10 most popular cat names for 2021